August begins with sunshine and supermoons

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 4.08 inches of rain in July for Anchorage, but is was on the sunny side of summer as we head through the last day of the month!

High pressure will be building back through the state going through the week. Temperatures will again hit the 80s during the days in the interior and 70s are likely in southcentral. The drier and warmer weather still means vigilance for fire danger.

Alaska has recorded some 43-thousand plus lightning strikes since July 20th. Smoke from some of the new fires is producing a haze in parts of the interior.

The current weather pattern in the eastern portion of the state could see thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon and evening through mid-week.

Plus, we included a story on supermoons in August, two are scheduled. Check it out, after the 7 day extended forecast, you’ll see the story on the moon events from Melissa Frey and Dave Allgood.

Hot spot was Gulkana at 81 degrees. The cold spot was Buckland in northwest Alaska, reporting a low temperature of 42 degrees.

