Better late than never; Summer arrives as the calendar flips to August

Hazy skies expected across Southcentral through Thursday evening
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For 6 straight months, the monthly temperature departure has been below average for Southcentral. While May, June and July only saw temperatures about 2 degrees cooler than average, the rain and clouds certainly kept the summer-ish pattern on hold. That all changes, as a ridge of high pressure continues to anchor itself across the state. This will lead to several days where temperatures will warm into or near 70 degrees, of which we’ve only managed to do 6 times this year. In a typical year, we see highs warm into the 70s at least 16 times, which has been very hard to achieve this year.

Despite the wet and cool start to summer, things are finally heating up and drying out across the state. This is leading to daily wildfire concerns, with Alaska having already seen nearly 50,000 acres burn. While this is still a very low fire year, the recent uptick in sparked wildfires is concerning. Just within the last week and a half, the amount of acres burned has jumped 2300 percent. That’s a testament to just how warm and dry it has been in the Interior, where daily thunderstorm potential continues to spark new wildfires.

In addition to the wildfires, smoky skies have been evident across the eastern Interior. Most of this is from wildfire smoke building out of Canada, which is also leading to hazy skies in Southeast and Southcentral. While hazy skies won’t amount to much in the way of air quality concerns, it could provide stunning sunrises and sunsets across the state.

Expect highs today to be the warmest through the Interior, Copper River Basin and Mat-Su Valley where highs will warm into the upper 70s. There’s a small chance we could see some locations warm into the 80s, if not today, then tomorrow. Through Southeast, we’ll see some scattered showers, with highs warming into the 60s, while much of Southcentral sees highs in the 70s. The only exception will be the gulf coast region, where highs will likely stay in the upper 60s. Even then, it’s still going to be a beautiful day for all.

High pressure stays with us through the week, with tomorrow likely our warmest day we’ve seen this year. While the warm weather stays as we close out the week, highs looks to drop back into the upper 60s as we see a bit more cloud cover.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

