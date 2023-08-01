Future of Forest Park trailer court at stake in Chugiak

Future of Forest Park trailer court at stake in Chugiak
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The future of more than 100 residents of the Forest Park trailer court in Chugiak is at stake as a Municipality of Anchorage eviction notice is past an extension. The municipality has the ability to vacate the trailer park, said Anchorage Assembly member Kevin Cross.

The owners of the trailer park have been accused of acquiring new residents, months after the municipality issued eviction notices. Those notices, issued during the fall of 2022, were extended to April because of the impending winter. The eviction notices stem from the water system not being up to code.

“[Forest Park] had a series of water and sewer issues that were greatly exasperated by the 2018 earthquake,” Cross said. “Since 2018, they’ve been struggling to repair, do temporary fixes on a distribution water system that services over 40 trailers and currently services close to 130 residents.”

Alaska Department of Conservation’s commissioner Jason Brune has met with the Anchorage Assembly outlining a variety of issues he’s had with the trailer court and its owners, Valerie and Paul Ritz.

“For the better part of the last five years we have pushed in every way we can, from giving simple notices of violation, trying to help the owners of that facility to upgrade it,” Brune said. “We then eventually took it to court. The individuals that are the owners and operators have ignored court orders. They’ve ignored the orders from DEC and they have ultimately declared bankruptcy.”

For her part, Valerie Ritz has downplayed the water issues at the trailer park.

Ritz said “since 2005, they’ve never had a bad water test,” that a boil water notice issued at one time “is unnecessary” and that they’ve installed their own, temporary above-ground water system and have been working with a third-party utility company to resolve issues.

Cross, whose district includes Chugiak, said one solution that many residents, and nonprofit organizations have been working on, is to secure grants through transforming Forest Park into a member-owned cooperative.

“This is where there’s actually nonprofit organizations that will structure and help the residents buy the park, and they can roll in the water and sewer improvements and repairs,” Cross said. “They become owners of the park.”

Cross said that option preserves the affordable housing situation many residents have at the trailer court. Some of those residents, Cross said, have been there 40 years.

“The real goal here is to make sure that we don’t have over 130 people added to the homeless rolls because, worst-case scenario they abate the camp because you don’t have safe drinking water and a questionable septic system,” Cross said.

According to Cross, this effort was the fruit of a task force that was formed earlier this year involving stakeholders such as NeighborWorks, the Municipality, Assembly, the owners, nonprofits and “just an army of individuals to really dig in to see what the options are.”

Hans Rodvik, deputy communications director with the mayor’s office, wrote in an email Monday night, “The Administration is working with the Assembly to try and find an amicable path forward for all parties involved.”

