Midtown shooting leaves 2 dead
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A shooting that left two men dead in a Midtown apartment is being investigated as a homicide, according to Anchorage police.

The Anchorage Police Department wrote in a release that a report of shots fired just before 8 p.m. Monday led officers to an apartment complex on West 46th Avenue, just off Arctic Boulevard, where they found two adult males who were already dead.

“While the investigation is in its infancy, initial indications are that there are no outstanding suspects,” police wrote.

Police said the department’s Crime Scene Team is responding to the scene but there are currently no road closures associated with the event.

