Seattle monorail hits, kills 14-year-old boy who was spray painting building

A teen who was spray painting a building was struck and killed by a Seattle monorail late Sunday evening, police said. (KING)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A 14-year-old boy who was spray painting a Seattle building was struck and killed by the Seattle Center Monorail on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to reports that a person had been hit by the monorail near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Denny Way, the Seattle Police Department said in a post on its website.

Officers found the teen unresponsive, police said, and he died despite lifesaving measures by Seattle fire personnel. His name hasn’t been released.

The teen had been spray painting a building next to the monorail tracks before he was hit, according to video reviewed by police.

An investigation is ongoing.

The monorail was out of service Sunday night and resumed service Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to an injury crash involving a pedestrian at 6:24 p.m. Sunday
Woman killed in pedestrian, vehicle crash on Seward Highway
Alaska State Troopers
Child dies after rifle shooting in Southwest Alaska
Anchorage Police Department headquarters in Downtown Anchorage
Suspect in at least 8 Anchorage trailside assaults detained, could face more charges
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Anchorage police kill black bear that was charging people in neighborhoods near Baxter and Northern Lights
Shawn Steik poses for a photo Wednesday, July, 26, 2023, in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. Steik...
Anchorage homeless face cold and bears. A plan to offer one-way airfare out reveals a bigger crisis

Latest News

Students from the El Roi academy join a demonstration to demand the freedom of New Hampshire...
Fate of American nurse and daughter kidnapped by armed men in Haiti remains uncertain
Concern are growing after an American missionary and her child were kidnapped in Haiti. (CNN,...
Kidnapped: American woman, child taken in Haiti
A teen who was spray painting a building was struck and killed by a Seattle monorail late...
Teen struck, killed by monorail
A 17-year-old rising star in the world of cycling was fatally hit by a car over the weekend....
USA Cycling star Magnus White killed