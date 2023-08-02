Athletes of the Week: Anchorage hockey twins, Cameron and Cooper Morris, commit to same college

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When asked who is typically introduced first, both Cameron and Cooper Morris acknowledged that it is usually Cameron, but for different reasons.

“I was born first,” Cameron said.

“It’s because ‘a’ before ‘o’,” Cooper corrected.

“That’s true too...” Cameron admitted.

Cam and Cooper, born June 2, 2002, in Anchorage, Alaska, are in fact twins, though it would not appear so at first — or even second — glance.

“They’re amazed we’re brothers,” Cooper said. “They’re amazed I’m younger.”

But no sets of twins are the same. Cameron is listed at 6 feet, 175 pounds, and plays forward; Cooper stands at 6-foot-2, weighs 190 pounds, and plays defense.

Despite the differences in appearance and playing style, the two are inseparable on the ice, having played every season of hockey together since they learned how to skate. And that will continue as the twin duo has committed to play for St. Norbert College, the five-time Division III National Champions.

“I think it is something that we’ve always thought about it, you want it to happen, of course your family wants it to happen, because that’s something most parents dream of, most twins dream of,” Cameron said. “We were always prepared it might not be the case as well though, this is a real business. So I think that we are both really honored that we get the opportunity to go together and that they have put their faith in both of us.”

Regulars at local indoor and outdoor rinks, the Morris twins went from fans to fan favorites, helping establish the Anchorage Wolverines as a formidable program over the last two years.

“It just feels great to hopefully think that there are kids out there that are now watching us and watching future Wolverines play that get to feel that and hopefully ... grow as hockey players as well so that we can keep building this game that we all love,” Cameron said.

Their chemistry on the ice is an advantage unlike any other, but it’s the support off the ice that has gotten them to the collegiate level.

“A lot of people can’t say this but it is a built-in best friend, whether we want to admit it or not, it is,” Cameron added. “Having him as someone to lean on and someone to compete with, try to push over, try and stay ahead [of] but also just having someone there for you, it is really important.”

