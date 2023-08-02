Eviction Diversion Program aims to keep landlords, tenants out of court

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In an Anchorage courtroom, District Court Judge Patrick Hanley hears dozens of eviction cases every week.

Cases are on the rise ever since pandemic rental relief programs and the accompanying moratorium on evictions ended. Hanley said the court can settle the disputes but in many cases, the outcome is better if people work out the issues themselves.

“I think we find when people negotiate in landlord-tenant cases, and most cases generally, they can reach a resolution that is more satisfactory to them without having court intervention,” Hanley said.

It’s the goal of a new statewide program, run by the Alaska Court System that started in March of this year. The Eviction Diversion Program offers free mediation to landlords and tenants as well as general advice and referrals to community resources.

Attorney Will Walker runs the program and said it can help people avoid having an eviction on their rental record, which can make it difficult to get housing in the future.

“It makes it really hard to rent moving forward,” Walker said. “A lot of landlords check rental history and evictions are a black mark. Second, it makes various rental public assistance programs inaccessible for a number of years — housing vouchers for instance.”

Walker said that being evicted can lead to homelessness. In the few months the program has been running, Walker said he’s connected with as many as 200 people involved in eviction proceedings to offer information. He estimated he’s had about 20 successful mediations. Success, he said, might mean an agreement to pay back rent that would allow a tenant to stay in their place or it might mean giving a tenant more time before they have to move out.

Walker said the program can benefit landlords as well as tenants since it costs time and money to file an eviction, especially if a landlord has to hire an attorney. If those cases can be kept out of court, he said, everyone wins.

