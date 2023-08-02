High pressure and heat combine in Alaska

August brings in 70s, 80s and sunshine
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the month of August now underway, the new month is getting credit for the run of summer sun and warmth. A ridge of high pressure is building and will set up shop over mainland Alaska through much of the week.

The summer sun will bring temperatures up, to the 80s in the interior, where water levels on the Tanana River will remain high from the recent rains and now the heat. Warming temperatures increase snowmelt rates and increase water levels in local rivers, streams and creeks.

Lightning associated with thunderstorms is picking up, already on Tuesday, thousands of strikes are likely before nightfall.

Hot spot was Gulkana at 79 degrees. The cold spot was Soldotna, reporting a low temperature of 45 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to an injury crash involving a pedestrian at 6:24 p.m. Sunday
Woman killed in pedestrian, vehicle crash on Seward Highway identified
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Anchorage police kill black bear that was charging people in neighborhoods near Baxter and Northern Lights
Alaska State Troopers
Child dies after rifle shooting in Southwest Alaska
Mass care exit strategy to become reality.
Mayor Dave Bronson announces the Sullivan Arena will be returned as an entertainment venue
West 46th Avenue apartments, Anchorage.
Midtown shooting leaves 2 dead

Latest News

Better late than never; Summer arrives as the calendar flips to August
Better late than never; summer arrives as the calendar flips to August
Better late than never; Summer arrives as the calendar flips to August
Better late than never; Summer arrives as the calendar flips to August
MF - High pressure 07-31-23
August begins with sunshine and supermoons
MF - High pressure 07-31-23
August begins with sunshine and supermoons