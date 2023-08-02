High pressure and heat combine in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the month of August now underway, the new month is getting credit for the run of summer sun and warmth. A ridge of high pressure is building and will set up shop over mainland Alaska through much of the week.

The summer sun will bring temperatures up, to the 80s in the interior, where water levels on the Tanana River will remain high from the recent rains and now the heat. Warming temperatures increase snowmelt rates and increase water levels in local rivers, streams and creeks.

Lightning associated with thunderstorms is picking up, already on Tuesday, thousands of strikes are likely before nightfall.

Hot spot was Gulkana at 79 degrees. The cold spot was Soldotna, reporting a low temperature of 45 degrees.

