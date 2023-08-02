Man injured in Downtown Anchorage shooting

FastCast morning digital headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was injured in a shooting in Downtown Anchorage on Wednesday morning that prompted a large police response.

Anchorage police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around East Third Avenue and Ingra Street at 11:12 a.m.

A man, who police say was not involved in the altercation, was shot in the upper body and taken to a hospital. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The Anchorage Police Department said those believed to be involved fled the area immediately, leaving police to search the vicinity for suspects.

The nearby Anchorage Correctional Complex was subsequently put on lockdown, according to Betsy Holley, the Department of Corrections public information officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

