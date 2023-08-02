New center opens in downtown Palmer to help those struggling navigate resources

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A new resource center has opened its doors in downtown Palmer, offering navigation assistance to various local and state resources for those experiencing homelessness or struggling with mental health or substance abuse disorders. The center is being operated by Daybreak, Inc. — a case management service organization located both in the Matanuska-Susistna Borough as well as Anchorage — that largely works with individuals diagnosed with mental illness.

According to the executive director of Daybreak, Polly-Beth Odom, the Palmer Navigation Center is a 12-month pilot program funded by a grant from the Alaska Department of Health geared toward addressing a growing need for resource access in Palmer.

In October of last year, the Palmer City Council hosted a public town meeting to discuss behavioral and loitering issues that began to surface in the downtown area. Community leaders, business owners, and Palmer residents voiced their concerns over what had become a persistent problem and considered a variety of actionable solutions.

“There’s always been homeless people in Palmer, it’s just that they’ve been a little bit more visible,” Odom said. “I don’t know if I would say that it’s necessarily increased, but there are definitely some individuals that are going to need more assistance than others.”

The center offers a variety of resources, including referrals, application completion assistance, employment and education connections, safe accommodation and transition planning, and help to obtain identification documents. It also provides hygiene products as well as laundry and shower vouchers.

Odom believes the current state of the housing market has contributed to the number of individuals in need of seeking services like this and hopes the new navigation center will prove to have an impact. During its first three weeks in operation, the center has served 10 people so far.

While Odom acknowledges that the resource center will not be the solution to deeper issues with housing, mental illness, and substance abuse — it’s at least an avenue for those seeking assistance.

“I’m under no panacea that this is going to fix the housing problem, but if we can help to connect people to services so that we improve their social determinants of health then I think we’re making a difference in the city,” Odom said. “That’s really what this is about.”

The Palmer Navigation Center is located at 440 W. Evergreen Ave., Suite B in Palmer. It is currently open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.