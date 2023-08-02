Ridge of high pressure to keep things sunny and warm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine and 70s are in the forecast, as high pressure continues to build across the state. While this will mean temperatures remain on the warmer side, it will also suppress any rain/storm chances across the state. While this would generally be good news for wildfires, the dry and hot conditions could help wildfires spread. Alaska currently has seen just over 50,000 acres burn so far this year.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon hours, with highs expected to warm into the 70s and 80s. Anchorage is forecast to climb to 73 degrees, which would be the warmest Anchorage has been all year long. Through the Copper River Basin and into the Mat-Su Valley, temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This stretch of warmth will stay with us in the coming days, although a few degrees cooler by weeks end.

While the ridge will greatly influence our weather through the week, cloud coverage will still be with us through part of the morning hours. This comes as inversions aloft allow for cloud development through the night. Much like we’ve seen through this week, by the afternoon hours the sun will be shining bright with mostly sunny conditions.

While much of the state will see the influence of the ridge, a stormy pattern is taking shape over the open waters of the Bering. This will keep a chance of rain showers in the forecast, with widespread rain for the western Aleutians by weeks end.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

