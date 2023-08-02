Troopers encourage hiker preparedness after uptick of search operations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the aftermath of a series of search-and-rescue operations, and with a lot of summer still left in the year, Alaska State Troopers are encouraging Alaskans and visitors alike to plan ahead in the event they are venturing outdoors whether by foot, snowmachine, boat or some other method.

To start, the Department of Public Safety also has a Wilderness Trip Plan sheet to help people leave basic but pertinent information about their plans with someone whom the travelers trust. Information includes — but is not limited to — departure and return dates, travel methods, route, gear, and descriptions of things being brought along. It asks for the color of any tent being used and how many days of food are being packed, for example.

“You’re letting somebody know where you’re going, when you plan to return, what trail you’re going to be on, and what time — if you’re not back — that someone should alert authorities,” Lt. Ben Endres, trooper Search and Rescue Coordinator, said. “Especially with hunting season coming up, let folks know what your plans are and when you’re going to come back.

“And when you’ve done that, then it’s not fair to those folks to go ahead and stay an extra day — because the fish are biting — without communicating.”

If you need a head start on a list of essentials to always have with you on a hike, consider the following, recommended by the American Hiking Society as the Ten Essentials of Hiking:

Appropriate footwear

A map and compass, to supplement a GPS unit in the event of a lack of service

Water and a backup way to purify it

Food, especially calorie-dense options

Rain gear and fast-drying layers

Safety items, such as a light, fire and a whistle

A first-aid kit

A multi-use tool

Sun protection (i.e. sunscreen), sunglasses, and sun-protective clothing

Shelter, such as a space blanket, to help protect from elements

An “11th essential” is a trash bag: you can use a small baggie or Ziploc to help make sure the trails you love stay nice and tidy, or, in the event of inclement weather, you can use a full-size trash bag as another layer of protection outdoors.

“Take a large, heavy-duty garbage bag with you,” Endres said. “You get into an emergency situation with rain or high winds, you cut a hole, poke a hole, tear a hole in that, pull that over your body, and it helps you retain heat and keep you dry.”

Consider searching around your own residence for survival kit supplies. You can also check out local thrift shops such as Hoarding Marmot, Value Village, Salvation Army, or Goodwill to add to your kit.

“There are some very simple things that you can take with you,” Endres added. “It doesn’t have to be high-dollar.”

As for actual search and rescue operations, AST said crews are always ready to be dispatched whenever possible, but that it’s important that only those who are truly in need of rescue make such a request.

“We have a multitude of highly-trained search groups we work with throughout the state,” Endres said. “And as much as all these folks — as well as our DPS personnel, and helicopters, and our military partners that go on search and rescues — are all willing to go, we don’t want to go when a rescue is not necessary.

“There are many times when we’ve gone out the field, and the person is fine, so communicate. We want to keep those resources open for true emergencies.”

When packing and considering filing a travel plan, remember that even popular, urban-area trails that aren’t necessarily considered especially challenging for some have landed others in hot water. Flattop Mountain, for example, recently saw two rescue requests in a single day: one for a man who injured his knee and another for a woman who had a suspected broken ankle.

In one case, a troopers helicopter crew was able to touch down and bring the hiker to the hospital, but in the other, AST was unable to land safely, and a LifeMed team had to be dispatched to the site.

“We get an amazing amount of search and rescue requests from Flattop,” Endres said. “Areas that people just kind of consider, ‘It’s going to be a walk in the park.’

“Areas that are very well-known to the public, but yet, people either stray off the trail and people can’t find their way back; they get injured; they have a medical emergency, just because of a medical condition; sometimes the weather changes drastically,” he said. “So just consider — even though we consider that close to urban areas, it’s a ‘day hike,’ — make that plan to go ahead and take those 10 essentials with you. There may be a time, based on weather, we may not be able to fly a helicopter to where you are. You may be there overnight. So make a plan that if that happens, that you can survive.”

A detailed hunting plan sheet is also available through the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.