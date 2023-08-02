Wildfires on the rise as Lower 48 crews arrive in Alaska

FAIRBANKS Alaska (KTUU) - A flurry of lightning strikes in late July kickstarted an otherwise quiet fire season, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection.

Since July 24, about 42,000 lightning strikes spread across Alaska’s Interior, while about 47,000 additional acres burned across the state. As of Tuesday morning, there were 133 active fires still burning statewide, according to Lily Coyle, public information officer for the ADF&FP.

More fires could be on the way, too.

“It looks like a sustained high-pressure system is coming in so things are currently heating up in the Interior,” Coyle said. “So we are anticipating seeing increased fire behavior and fire activity throughout this week.”

Crews from the Lower 48 landed on Sunday in Fairbanks, after Alaska sent out a call for help. The Union Hotshot, from Oregon, along with Shasta Lake and Lassen Interagency Hotshot Crews from California began assisting Alaskans in fighting fires the following day.

Coyle said cloud cover and light precipitation in the Interior over the weekend calmed fire behavior. This allowed the state time to get additional firefighters and resources into place to take “direct action” on some of the fires.

“Prior to last week, we were sitting at one of the lowest recorded acres burned in Alaska’s history — if not the lowest — so this is still, in terms of the state’s history, a relatively small acreage year,” Coyle said. “We’ll see what activity transpires over the next couple weeks with this hot, dry weather coming in.”

There are nine crews fighting fires right now in the state. Three, Coyle said, are the interagency hot show crews from the Lower 48, while the other six are Alaska contract crews or Alaska state crews.

Coyle said hotshot crews were ordered when the Teklanika River Fire broke out.

“We need boots on the ground that can work in the tough terrain and can work in the dense fuels that exist in that area,” Coyle said. “So many fires started within a short amount of time, we knew that we just needed to get more boots on the ground across the region in general.”

The hot shot crews will help with solidifying contaminated lines.

Calling crews in is standard practice, Coyle said. In addition to the hot shot crews from Oregon and California, a Type 2 Instant Management Team arrived in Alaska to help assist in managing the Anderson complex fires.

Coyle said additional crews are on order. This includes firefighters from Southwestern Alaska and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley who are mobilizing to the Interior to help.

With warming and drying weather trends forecasted this week, Coyle says, fire behavior is expected to continue to increase. She asks that individuals planning to burn debris, recreate, or camp practice caution and fire safety.

