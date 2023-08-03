August sunshine thanks to high pressure

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lightning is starting up in the Copper River basin and eastern Interior on Wednesday evening. The state is going to heat up, and potentially to record levels in parts of the interior and north to the Arctic Coast. The eastern Brooks Range and North Slope, from Friday to Monday could see temperatures in the 70s to 80s.

Even hotter for portions of the Interior, where temperatures are expected to rise to the 80s, and close to 90 into the weekend! And as always a safety reminder not to leave kids and pets unattended in hot cars!

August is traditionally the second wettest month of the year for Anchorage — but so far, so dry! The same ridge of high pressure that is warming and drying the state — and amping up fire danger — is also the main influence for Southcentral.

Speaking of fire danger, a fire weather watch is going to affect much of the Interior this weekend. One of the first areas to see it implemented will be the Denali area, with south winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph Saturday afternoon to Sunday. The watch areas will spread to the eastern border through the end of the week and weekend.

Unsettled weather will remain over the Aleutians to parts of the west coast as low pressure systems make repeated runs at the persistent dome of high pressure over the mainland. By Sunday, a low begins pushing the ridge eastward.

Hot spot was Gulkana at 79 degrees. The cold spot was Soldotna, reporting a low temperature of 45 degrees.

