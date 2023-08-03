August sunshine thanks to high pressure

Prepare for the heat!
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lightning is starting up in the Copper River basin and eastern Interior on Wednesday evening. The state is going to heat up, and potentially to record levels in parts of the interior and north to the Arctic Coast. The eastern Brooks Range and North Slope, from Friday to Monday could see temperatures in the 70s to 80s.

Even hotter for portions of the Interior, where temperatures are expected to rise to the 80s, and close to 90 into the weekend! And as always a safety reminder not to leave kids and pets unattended in hot cars!

August is traditionally the second wettest month of the year for Anchorage — but so far, so dry! The same ridge of high pressure that is warming and drying the state — and amping up fire danger — is also the main influence for Southcentral.

Speaking of fire danger, a fire weather watch is going to affect much of the Interior this weekend. One of the first areas to see it implemented will be the Denali area, with south winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph Saturday afternoon to Sunday. The watch areas will spread to the eastern border through the end of the week and weekend.

Unsettled weather will remain over the Aleutians to parts of the west coast as low pressure systems make repeated runs at the persistent dome of high pressure over the mainland. By Sunday, a low begins pushing the ridge eastward.

Hot spot was Gulkana at 79 degrees. The cold spot was Soldotna, reporting a low temperature of 45 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West 46th Avenue apartments, Anchorage.
Midtown shooting leaves 2 dead
An undated image of barbed wire outside the ACC.
Man charged in multiple attacks against hikers back in custody after another incident
Police responded to an injury crash involving a pedestrian at 6:24 p.m. Sunday
Woman killed in pedestrian, vehicle crash on Seward Highway identified
Alaska is in the top 5 most expensive places to fill up your gas tanks, according to new...
Alaska gas prices among the highest in nation, according to AAA
Mass care exit strategy to become reality.
Mayor Dave Bronson announces the Sullivan Arena will be returned as an entertainment venue

Latest News

MF - High over AK-hot! 08-02-23
August sunshine thanks to high pressure
Limited rain chances remain with us through the first week of August
Ridge of high pressure to keep things sunny and warm
Limited rain chances remain with us through the first week of August
Ridge of high pressure to keep things sunny and warm
MF- 5 day ANC 8-1-23
High pressure and heat combine in Alaska