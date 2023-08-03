DEC Commissioner Jason Brune announces resignation

By Shannon Cole
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner Jason Brune announced his resignation on Wednesday, bringing an end to his five-year career with the state department.

According to a press release from Gov. Mike Dunleavy, the resignation was “regretfully accepted” by the governor.

“Commissioner Brune’s tenure in DEC demonstrated his uncanny ability to balance environmental protection with responsible natural resource development,” Dunleavy said. “While I am sorry to see him go, I respect his decision with the knowledge that his outstanding leadership at a new venue will continue to move Alaska forward.”

Speaking on his last five years of work with the department, Brune called it an “honor” to serve Alaskans.

“It has been an honor to serve with Governor Dunleavy and so many great commissioners over the years,” Brune said. “I’m so proud of and grateful for the hard work DEC employees do on a daily basis, in close collaboration with the regulated community, to advance our economy while protecting human health and the environment.”

On his LinkedIn page, Brune listed a few of his accomplishments while at the DEC — including overseeing the department’s budget of over $100 million and his appointment as a designated successor to Dunleavy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and former Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer.

The duties of the department — including the protection of Alaska’s air and water, its environmental health, and spill prevention and response — will be assumed by deputy commissioner Emma Pokon until a replacement is selected by Dunleavy.

Brune’s final day of work with the Department of Environmental Conservation will be Aug. 20, after which he will be employed in the private sector. Brune previously worked for Cook Inlet Region, Inc. and spent 11 years with the Resource Development Council.

