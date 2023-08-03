Family details struggle in getting treatment for child’s heart defect

Family details struggle in getting treatment for child’s heart defect
By Beth Verge
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a complicated condition that affects how the blood flows through the heart.

More than 1,000 babies are said to be born with HLHS each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Alaska, it can be especially difficult to find support, but a Southcentral mom and her son are changing that one day at a time.

Beth Verge spoke with Amber Kurka about her son, Liam, and the work they’re doing together to help others in similar situations.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police officers at the Anchorage Correctional Complex following a nearby shooting at...
Man injured in Downtown Anchorage shooting
An undated image of barbed wire outside the ACC.
Man charged in multiple attacks against hikers back in custody after another incident
Campers return to an area near Cuddy Park after the city abated the area in June
Homeless campers return to Midtown site
Police responded to an injury crash involving a pedestrian at 6:24 p.m. Sunday
Woman killed in pedestrian, vehicle crash on Seward Highway identified
West 46th Avenue apartments, Anchorage.
Midtown shooting leaves 2 dead

Latest News

Family details struggle in getting treatment for child’s heart defect
Family details struggle in getting treatment for child’s heart defect
FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Morning FastCast Aug. 3, 2023
The Mat-Su Borough School District School Board passed a policy that would limit transgender...
Mat-Su school board unanimously approves contract agreement with education association
Mat-Su School Board unanimously passes contract agreement with district
Mat-Su School Board unanimously passes contract agreement with district