Hazy skies and sunshine prevail as the week draws to an end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An extended period of sunshine and warmth will stay with us across Southcentral Alaska as this week draws to a close.

Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, weather across the region has finally felt more like summer. With temperatures warming to 70 degrees yesterday, it was our third consecutive day of seeing temperatures warm into the 70s. It’s the longest streak we’ve seen all season.

Today will likely be a touch cooler than yesterday, with many locations staying in the 60s for highs, including the Mat-Su and Copper River Basin, which are warming well into the 70s. Even with temperatures a few degrees cooler, it will still be a nice afternoon to get outside and soak up the sunshine. While August generally begins our rainy months, signs point to dry conditions staying with us through the first part of next week.

The dry weather we’ve been seeing across the state is turning into a drought problem. Currently, about 7% of the state remains abnormally dry, with a quarter of a percent seeing moderate drought conditions. This will spell trouble for wildfire concerns throughout Interior Alaska, where temperatures are set to warm well into the 80s this weekend. It’s even possible that some locations could top out near 90 degrees. Additionally, parts of the North Slope will see record to near-record warmth starting tomorrow and lasting through the weekend. It’s possible that Prudhoe Bay and areas east could warm well into the 70s.

So far this season, only about 55,000 acres have burned across the state, with the vast majority of that occurring just within the last week and a half. We’ll continue to watch growing wildfire concerns into the weekend.

Looking ahead into next week, rain showers make a return to Southcentral, with temperatures expected to drop back into the mid to upper 60s.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

