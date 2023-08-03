Lunchables now offering packs with fresh fruit instead of candy, cookies

Lunchables debuts four new fresh fruit offerings in partnership with Del Monte.
Lunchables debuts four new fresh fruit offerings in partnership with Del Monte.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lunchables in select areas of the U.S. will now offer fresh fruit as its sweet treat instead of candy or cookies.

According to a news release, the new Lunchables will come with either pineapple, clementines, grapes or apples. The fruit will accompany cheese, crackers, and either ham or turkey.

But don’t worry – the original Lunchables with candy or cookies will still be available.

Lunchables’ parent company Kraft Heinz said the new, healthier meal was born from an influx in internet searches for “Lunchables with fruits and vegetables.” According to the company, the searches increased 500% in the past year.

Kraft Heinz is teaming up with Del Monte to provide the fruit.

Lunchables with Fresh Fruit debuts just in time for the back-to-school season.

The new product line aims to “power kids forward throughout the day while getting them accustomed to eating fruits by showing up prominently in a product they already know and enjoy.”

The new Lunchables with Fresh Fruit are available now and can be found in the produce section of select grocery stores in the South and Central regions of the United States.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police officers at the Anchorage Correctional Complex following a nearby shooting at...
Man injured in Downtown Anchorage shooting
An undated image of barbed wire outside the ACC.
Man charged in multiple attacks against hikers back in custody after another incident
Campers return to an area near Cuddy Park after the city abated the area in June
Homeless campers return to Midtown site
Police responded to an injury crash involving a pedestrian at 6:24 p.m. Sunday
Woman killed in pedestrian, vehicle crash on Seward Highway identified
West 46th Avenue apartments, Anchorage.
Midtown shooting that left 2 dead believed to be homicide-suicide

Latest News

Allowing the conviction to stand “would substantially undermine the public’s confidence in the...
Court throws out conviction after judge says Black man ‘looks like a criminal to me’
Trip tips as majority of travelers report issues
Trip tips as majority of travelers report issues
Trip tips as majority of travelers report issues
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election