Man accused of hiding camera inside restroom to record hospital staff, sheriff says

Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner Medical...
Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center and recorded dozens of individuals, deputies said.(JPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A recording device was found concealed in a “staff only” bathroom at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Andrew Matthews, 37, on Wednesday after an employee discovered the camera and reported it to the hospital’s security staff.

The staff identified Matthews as a possible suspect and turned him over to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators, officials say.

Dozens of videos exist on the device, taken inside of what authorities believe are “staff only” restrooms, according to a preliminary investigation.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says there are clearly at least 10 individuals in the videos. As a result, Matthews has been booked into jail on 10 counts of video voyeurism.

The investigation is just beginning and more charges are expected, Lopinto says.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police officers at the Anchorage Correctional Complex following a nearby shooting at...
Man injured in Downtown Anchorage shooting
An undated image of barbed wire outside the ACC.
Man charged in multiple attacks against hikers back in custody after another incident
Campers return to an area near Cuddy Park after the city abated the area in June
Homeless campers return to Midtown site
Police responded to an injury crash involving a pedestrian at 6:24 p.m. Sunday
Woman killed in pedestrian, vehicle crash on Seward Highway identified
West 46th Avenue apartments, Anchorage.
Midtown shooting leaves 2 dead

Latest News

West 46th Avenue apartments, Anchorage.
Midtown shooting leaves 2 dead after homicide-suicide, police say
FILE - Shopping carts are parked outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2022.
Man charged with cheating Home Depot stores out of nearly $300,000 with door-return scam
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Mississippi ex-law enforcement charged with civil rights offenses against 2 Black men during raid
FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during a...
Trump is en route to Washington to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election