Mat-Su teachers’ tentative agreement with school district should be voted on by MSBSD tonight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a long strife to find common ground, a tentative agreement between the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District and the Matanuska-Susitna Education Association was agreed upon by both parties in early July. That negotiated agreement will likely be taken up and voted on by the school board Wednesday night.

Just days ago, the MSEA members concluded a ratification vote for the tentative agreement, with just over 72% of votes being in favor of the approval.

Now, it’s the school board’s turn to choose if they will vote to ratify the contract themselves.

There are several major changes in the tentative agreement which, if approved, would serve for a three-year period beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026. Those include:

· A 3% increase in the salary schedule for fiscal years 2024 through 2026

· A transition to Premera Health Insurance in fiscal year 2024

· The district will contribute to a Health Savings Account for eligible employees, which includes varying amounts, from fiscal year 2024 through 2026

· The district will support supplemental retirement accounts for eligible employees

According to Vicki Hewitt, the president of the MSEA, two issues held up the negotiations.

“Two basic things, that was our health care provider, they wanted to switch health care providers and we are very happy with the provider that we already have and then also having a compensation package that addresses inflation,” Hewitt said.

During the process of negotiations, the school district did not budge on changing health care providers, which was difficult for the members of the MSEA.

“They ended up imposing the contract, to force us to change over to their provider and so that held a lot of animosity for our members,” Hewitt said. “The new agreement does not allow us to stay with our public education health trust but it does address some of the inflation that we’ve experienced.”

Hewitt is hopeful that the agreement will be approved tonight by the school board and is looking forward to not having the stress that comes with negotiations. Regardless, the union believes a lot of relationships will have to be repaired once the agreement passes.

Students in the MSBSD will begin school on Aug. 1, with the teachers starting slightly before then.

“We want to focus on making this the best district that it can be, that our teachers are supported in what they’re doing,” Hewitt said. “We have a lot of very professional teachers who are awesome at their job, and they want to be in there with their students teaching so that’s where we’re headed.”

Alaska’s News Source reached out to the MSBSD for a comment on the vote and tentative agreement but did not receive a response back.

The vote by the board has not taken place yet, the article will be updated promptly once the vote occurs.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.