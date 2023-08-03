Shooting in parking lot of Abbott Loop Fred Meyer results in injuries
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A shooting left at least one person injured Thursday afternoon at the Fred Meyer on Abbott Road, according to authorities.
A spokesperson with the Anchorage Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the store.
“We do have injuries but no fatalities,” the spokesperson said.
The department said information was extremely limited and did not clarify how many people were involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
