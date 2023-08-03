State questions if feds can convert lands into Indian country

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has asked the U.S. District Court to take up a motion for summary judgment over whether a federal agency has the authority to create Indian country in the state.

The filing by the Department of Law was announced Tuesday, challenging an earlier decision by Bryan Newland, the Interior Department’s Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs, that granted a petition to take lands in Juneau into trust to create Indian country.

The approval of the land acquisition was announced by the Bureau of Indian Affairs last November on behalf of the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. It would make the 787-square-foot parcel of land in Downtown Juneau the second “land-into-trust” area in the state since Congress passed the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act in 1971.

“Taking land into trust is one of the most important functions of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. This decision aligns with President Biden’s commitment to protecting Tribal sovereignty and revitalizing Tribal communities by restoring Tribal homelands,” Newland said in a press release issued Nov. 17 of 2022.

The State’s motion for summary judgment follows a lawsuit filed against Newman in January of this year, alleging that the “Assistant Secretary decision limits the State’s sovereign jurisdiction in Alaska and undermines key terms of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.”

ANSCA was passed by Congress to avoid the creation of a reservation system in the state, and authorized the transfer of 44 million acres of land as well as $962.5 million to Alaska Native corporations in exchange for Alaska Natives’ aboriginal land claims.

The State asserts the approval of land-into-trust decisions should fall on Congress, and worry that the authorization by the Assistant Secretary could potentially open up over 200 new territorial jurisdictions — as there are currently 227 federally recognized tribes in Alaska.

According to a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Law, a ruling as to whether Newman’s authorization over the land will stand is expected sometime next year.

