Above average Alaska temps!

Do you have a fan handy?
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fog blanketed the Anchorage area in the morning, stalling the sunshine and warm-up for Thursday. Eventually, the fog burned off and the sun was back by early afternoon.

Southcentral did share in the sunshine as well.

Dry weather has spread across mainland areas of the state, and that is due to that ridge of high pressure. And the ridge holds through the weekend in the Interior and southeast, but changes are in play for other areas of the state.

Southwest Alaska will get a nice start to the day on Friday, but a storm that has been moving through the Aleutians will arrive Friday night to Saturday. In fact, the weekend storm will kick up winds and surf. Coastal communities should move valuable items well above the beaches.

The hot spot was Northway at 81 degrees. The cold spot was Utqiagvik, reporting a low temperature of 37 degrees.

