Aleutian volcano erupts again, triggering flight warnings

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An active volcano along the Aleutian Islands is stirring once again, triggering a flight advisory for pilots in the area.

Shishaldin Volcano, a 9,373-foot stratovolcano situated just past the tip of the Alaskan Peninsula, experienced an eruption Friday morning that pushed out an ash cloud reaching 30,000 feet into the sky, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

The National Weather Service issued a SIGMET advisory for the ash cloud, alerting pilots traversing the area to be aware of hazardous conditions that could damage aircraft equipment.

Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration put out a volcanic activity advisory for the area, citing “hazardous emissions” of volcanic ash that have “intermittently complicated air travel in the area.” The warnings also pushed the current aviation color code to red.

In addition to the National Weather Service’s SIGMET warning, a Marine Weather Statement and a Special Weather Statement for traces of ash on marine waters and areas of land downwind of the volcano was also issued.

The observatory stated that Shishaldin is likely to emit ash clouds for several hours, and that pyroclastic and mud flows are likely on the volcano’s flanks.

The warnings and advisories aren’t the first for Shishaldin this summer; the volcano experienced an increase in activity in mid-July that saw lava spurt out of the summit crater and an ash cloud reaching heights of 40,000 feet.

