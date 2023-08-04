Anchorage family displaced after fire destroys home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A family is displaced after a fire destroyed their home, according to the Anchorage Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd said around 11:45 a.m. Thursday crews responded to the 2400 block of Brookshire Loop for a report of a structure fire.

He said a family was inside the house at the time of the fire, but no one was injured in the incident.

Boyd said the family is currently being assisted by Red Cross, due to the home being uninhabitable at this time.

One neighbor said it sounded like “fireworks going off” as the home was engulfed by flames.

