ASD encourages parents to talk to children about school safety

The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School District Director of Security and Emergency Management Ashley Lally said keeping schools safe is everyone’s job.

“It takes a community effort to keep our schools safe — it takes all of us — and that really does start at home with parents talking to their kids,” Lally said.

Lally recommends parents look at the district back to school website, which has a safety section that includes information on what students and parents can expect in an emergency.

“We have all the emergency actions that your kids could have to take in schools, based on the different incidents that could occur. There’s also information on that page about what parents should or should not do in an emergency,” Lally said.

Lally said community members can help out by remembering that school grounds — including playgrounds — are closed to the public during school hours.

Visitors to school campuses are more likely to find doors locked this year. The district continues to install double-entry systems in elementary schools called security vestibules. Lally said the plan is to eventually install buzz-in systems at middle and high schools so staff can keep doors locked during the day. Clark Middle School is will receive such a system this year, and Lally said a recently approved grant will pay to install systems next year at Begich Middle School, Romig Middle School and West High School.

According to Lally, parents can also make sure their contact update information on ASD Parent Connection is up to date.

“That’s especially important not just for school communication, but if there are any emergencies or the district needs to contact you, the information in ASD Connect is what we use to contact families,” Lally said.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police officers at the Anchorage Correctional Complex following a nearby shooting at...
Man injured in Downtown Anchorage shooting
An undated image of barbed wire outside the ACC.
Man charged in multiple attacks against hikers back in custody after another incident
A shooting left at least one person injured Thursday afternoon at the Fred Meyer on Abbott...
Juvenile with family among 2 injured in Abbott Loop Fred Meyer parking lot shooting
Campers return to an area near Cuddy Park after the city abated the area in June
Homeless campers return to Midtown site
West 46th Avenue apartments, Anchorage.
Midtown shooting that left 2 dead believed to be homicide-suicide

Latest News

Anchorage Downtown Partnership gets two calls a day regarding graffiti.
Downtown Anchorage sees spike in graffiti vandalism
A shooting left at least one person injured Thursday afternoon at the Fred Meyer on Abbott...
Juvenile with family among 2 injured in Abbott Loop Fred Meyer parking lot shooting
The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
Afternoon FastCast August 3, 2023
West 46th Avenue apartments, Anchorage.
Midtown shooting that left 2 dead believed to be homicide-suicide