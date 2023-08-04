ASD encourages parents to talk to children about school safety

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School District Director of Security and Emergency Management Ashley Lally said keeping schools safe is everyone’s job.

“It takes a community effort to keep our schools safe — it takes all of us — and that really does start at home with parents talking to their kids,” Lally said.

Lally recommends parents look at the district back to school website, which has a safety section that includes information on what students and parents can expect in an emergency.

“We have all the emergency actions that your kids could have to take in schools, based on the different incidents that could occur. There’s also information on that page about what parents should or should not do in an emergency,” Lally said.

Lally said community members can help out by remembering that school grounds — including playgrounds — are closed to the public during school hours.

Visitors to school campuses are more likely to find doors locked this year. The district continues to install double-entry systems in elementary schools called security vestibules. Lally said the plan is to eventually install buzz-in systems at middle and high schools so staff can keep doors locked during the day. Clark Middle School is will receive such a system this year, and Lally said a recently approved grant will pay to install systems next year at Begich Middle School, Romig Middle School and West High School.

According to Lally, parents can also make sure their contact update information on ASD Parent Connection is up to date.

“That’s especially important not just for school communication, but if there are any emergencies or the district needs to contact you, the information in ASD Connect is what we use to contact families,” Lally said.

