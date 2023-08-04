‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Mark Margolis, who appeared in “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and the movie “Scarface,” has died at the age of 83, according to multiple reports.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety said Friday that his son, Morgan Margolis, had confirmed his death.

His role as drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad,” a drug kingpin who is mostly paralyzed and uses a bell to communicate, earned him an Emmy nomination in 2012 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

He would later reprise the role on the prequel series “Better Call Saul.”

He played Alberto the Shadow in the 1983 film “Scarface,” and he appeared in several of director Darren Aronofsky’s, including “Pi, “Requiem for a Dream” and “The Wrestler,” among his 162 acting credits, per IMDb.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting left at least one person injured Thursday afternoon at the Fred Meyer on Abbott...
Juvenile with family among 2 injured in Abbott Loop Fred Meyer parking lot shooting
Anchorage police officers at the Anchorage Correctional Complex following a nearby shooting at...
Man injured in Downtown Anchorage shooting
West 46th Avenue apartments, Anchorage.
Midtown shooting that left 2 dead believed to be homicide-suicide
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
The Mat-Su Borough School District School Board passed a policy that would limit transgender...
Mat-Su school board unanimously approves contract agreement with education association

Latest News

The legal team representing the family of Donovan Lewis address the media on Friday, Aug. 4,...
Ohio K-9 officer is charged with murder in the death of a 20-year-old Black man shot in his bed
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Shots fired in reenactment at site of Parkland school massacre
FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Morning FastCast Aug. 4, 2023
Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.
18-year-old falls 40 feet from roof while working on AC unit