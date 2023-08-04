Economic report forecasts Anchorage population will end downward trend while warning about workforce retirements

Bill Popp discusses final AEDC outlook
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After years of declining population numbers, economic experts say the city’s population could begin increasing again — but are also sounding the alarm on the city’s declining workforce.

In the latest report that forecasts the next three years, the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation showed that from 2021 to 2022, Anchorage’s working-age population saw a loss of 1,761 working residents, while its non-working age population grew by 1,161 residents.

It resulted in a 0.5% drop in working Anchorage residents from 2021 to 2022. When including stats going back to 2013, the percentage of Anchorage’s non-working residents has increased by 3.4%.

It has continued a disturbing trend that’s been mostly fueled by older generations of residents retiring, while younger generations of workers haven’t been able to supplement the loss, said AEDC President and CEO Bill Popp.

“I think that the city is evolving, it’s maturing. We’ve got an older workforce, we’re seeing a lot of retirements, and that is causing a lot of our problems with labor force,” Popp said. “And then we’ve also got out-migration, there’s a lot of competition for workforce in America, and Anchorage is going to have to up its game to help attract that workforce back to our city in the coming years to be successful.”

While the declining working population numbers may be concerning to economic experts, Popp said there is also a lot to be happy about.

Anchorage’s total population is seeing growth, according to the report, after six years of continuous decline. The corporation said the city can expect to add about 1,000 people in 2023 — which equates to an approximate 0.3% boost — which it says are signs of a net outmigration trend finally slowing down.

Popp said the disruptions in employment and population trends seem to finally be reversing. The city’s biggest drop in population came in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Popp also said investment on Alaska’s North Slope is expected to create roughly 5,000 new jobs, as well as “billions of dollars” in revenue over the next five to six years.

He also said production at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is not slowing down, citing the report that says the airport accounts for roughly 14% of jobs in Anchorage.

“We see a really good forecast for air cargo at the airport, as well as passengers, which leads us to tourism, which is looking even better than it was this year,” Popp said. “Tourism has just been stunning ... We’ve also got a really growing entrepreneurial community, which is really doing a lot of things to create new lines of business, new opportunities for our community. And that has been a really great thing to see the ecosystem for entrepreneurs grow over the last 10 years.”

The report also illustrated Anchorage’s best and worst career industries as it relates to new jobs added or lost — the leisure and hospitality industry topped the list with 1,845 new jobs, while health care suffered the most with 181 job losses.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police officers at the Anchorage Correctional Complex following a nearby shooting at...
Man injured in Downtown Anchorage shooting
An undated image of barbed wire outside the ACC.
Man charged in multiple attacks against hikers back in custody after another incident
A shooting left at least one person injured Thursday afternoon at the Fred Meyer on Abbott...
Juvenile with family among 2 injured in Abbott Loop Fred Meyer parking lot shooting
Campers return to an area near Cuddy Park after the city abated the area in June
Homeless campers return to Midtown site
West 46th Avenue apartments, Anchorage.
Midtown shooting that left 2 dead believed to be homicide-suicide

Latest News

A family is displaced after a fire destroys their home, according to the Anchorage Fire...
Anchorage family displaced after fire destroys home
Alaska State Troopers respond to house fire
Gambell 16-year-old charged as adult with attempted murder in shooting of uncle
Former chief of staff of Gov. Mike Dunleavy Tuckerman Babcock is pictured speaking at an event.
Tuckerman Babcock resigns from University of Alaska Board of Regents
ASD continues to add safety improvements to elementary schools
ASD encourages parents to talk to children about school safety