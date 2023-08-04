Gambell 16-year-old charged as adult with attempted murder in shooting of uncle

GAMBELL, Alaska (KTUU) - A teenager from St. Lawrence Island is being charged as an adult with attempted murder in a shooting that took place during the last week of July.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a report of a shooting in Gambell was received at 9:50 p.m. on July 27. The initial report informed troopers of a possible attempted suicide.

Upon investigation, it was initially found that 16-year-old Walker Ross of Gambell shot his uncle, identified as 33-year-old Dustin Iworrigan. Troopers report Ross then attempted suicide by shooting himself in the abdomen and sought medical attention for his injury, but did not tell authorities that Iworrigan had also been injured. Iworrigan was found unconscious several hours later.

Alaska State Troopers Western Major Crimes Unit were dispatched to Gambell for further investigation and both Ross and Iworrigan — whose injuries were life-threatening — were transported to an Anchorage hospital for treatment.

Upon his release from the hospital on Aug. 3, Ross was arrested on the initial charge of first-degree attempted murder and remanded to the McLaughlin Youth Center. He may face additional charges.

If you are considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, 1-800-273-8255 or Stop Suicide Alaska at 1-877-266-HELP.

