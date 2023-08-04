High pressure remains, but rain chances return through next week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dry and warm conditions continue to fuel fires across the state, as we’re now approaching over 60,000 acres that we’ve had burn this year. With just under 300 fires that we’ve seen so far this year, the vast majority of them are human caused. It’s very important anytime you are going to be out and about in nature, to practice fire safety. A chunk of the Interior and Copper River Basin remain under a fire weather watch, as we continue to see growing concerns for rapid ignition and spreading of wildfires.

The ridge of high pressure that has greatly influenced our weather the last week and half shows signs of backing off in the coming days. This will lead to a bit more cloud coverage making a return to the state and opens the door for rain to return as well. While the ridge will still influence our weather somewhat into the weekend, temperatures should stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The extent of the heat looks to build through the Interior and near Prudhoe Bay. It’s here where temperatures will warm well into the 70s and 80s, potentially record breaking heat for parts of the Slope.

Heading into next week, the ridge backs off and the door opens for rain showers to make a return to Southcentral. It’s not looking like we’ll see a washout like we did for much of July, but signs do point to a wetter shift in our weather pattern over the next week or so. This will certainly help when it comes to wildfire concerns, more so through the Interior and Copper River Basin than anywhere else.

Although rain is in the forecast, August as a whole is still shaping up to potentially be the warmest month we’ve seen so far this year.

Have a wonderful weekend!

