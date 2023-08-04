Indiana man linked to the killing of Cynthia Hoffman enters guilty plea

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The family of Cynthia Hoffman is finally feeling some relief after the 21-year-old Indiana man accused of being the mastermind behind the plot to kill Hoffman plead guilty at the Nesbett Courthouse on Friday.

Darin Schilmiller appeared in court in front of Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson and waived his right to a jury trial in exchange for a change of plea agreement. The agreement could result in him spending the rest of his life in prison.

Judge Peterson accepted Schilmiller’s guilty plea for first-degree solicitation of murder. The charges of first- and second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Additionally, Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Patrick McKay said as part of the plea agreement that Schilmiller must pay restitution to Hoffman’s family, and have no contact with the Hoffman family or the other co-conspirators linked to the case.

Schilmiller’s attorney told the court that in exchange for the plea deal, the state has agreed that his client’s sentence will run concurrent with the sentencing in the federal case against him. In July, Schilmiller pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to produce child pornography, which carries a mandatory-minimum sentence of 15-years.

Judge Peterson said sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8 of 2024, at which time the judge could issue Schilmiller a sentence of up to 99 years.

The charges against Schilmiller stem from the June 2, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman near Thunderbird Falls in Chugiak. Hoffman’s slaying involved a group of teenagers who are accused of being “catfished” — deceived by a person pretending to be someone else online — by Schilmiller to commit the crime for money. While Schilmiller was conspiring with 22-year old Denali Brehmer to murder Hoffman, they also conspired to coerce a minor victim to produce sexually explicit images, which Brehmer took and sent to Schilmiller via text message.

Denali has also plead guilty to child pornography charges and a first-degree murder charge.

Cynthia Hoffman’s father sat in court as Schilmiller entered his plea, and said afterwards he is relieved that this nightmare of events is almost over.

“Cynthia was very outgoing — she always bragged about her daddy, especially to her teachers. She just wanted friends. All I know is when it comes to all of this, she did nothing wrong. She just wanted to have fun,” Timothy Hoffman said. “My daughter was innocent. He sat there and did things to provoke this. My daughter is dead now. Either way it doesn’t matter to me because he is going behind bars for a long time.”

Schilmiller is currently in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections and will not permitted to be released on conditions of release.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.