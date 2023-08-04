MSBSD on track to start 2023-24 school year without setbacks

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District says it’s hopeful this upcoming school year will operate more smoothly than it has in recent years. Since 2020, the district has had to navigate through the pandemic, a major shakeup in bus service that led to rolling route cancellations as well as drivers strike, and most recently, found itself in the midst of a potential teacher strike.

“We really hope that this will be a more normal school year for people,” district superintendent Randy Traini said. “Knowing, of course, that there could be storms in there — something will happen — but we’re very hopeful that this will be a more normal year than the last four years.”

At Wednesday’s regular school board meeting, the school board unanimously voted to approve a new contract agreement that the Mat-Su Education Association voted to ratify late last week.

Though district parents can rest easy knowing there is no longer a threat of a teacher strike, educators — including MSEA’s president Vicki Hewitt — said the contract has room for improvement, and that the district’s imposition of one last spring has bruised the relationship between the two parties.

“Imposing a contract on us was very impactful and hurtful,” Hewitt said. “It’s going to take some time to heal some of these wounds, but I’m hopeful that we can come together and create some trust again.”

One of the biggest issues among educators was the district switching health insurance plans from the Public Education Health Trust to Primera. Hewitt said a number of teachers had scheduled medical visits prior to the change in health insurance.

According to Traini, the district imposed the insurance as opposed to the union due to a May 1 deadline.

“The intention was always to come to a resolution,” Traini said. “I think the reason the strike vote happened was because of the imposition, and the reason the imposition happened was because there was a timeline with regard to the insurance.”

As part of the negotiation, the union settled to keep Primera as its insurance provider. Hewitt said the new contract was not ideal, but necessary to keep the district moving.

“We want to get back in the classrooms with our students and do what we do best, which is make the Mat-Su Borough School District the best it can be,” Hewitt said.

As for the bussing situation, Traini said the district has more confidence in Durham School Services going into the start of this academic season, now that it has completed the first year of its new 10-year contract.

“They’ve provided us with assurances that there are enough drivers,” Traini said. “We’re very, very hopeful that they are correct, that they do have enough drivers, and they are planning on full service — and that means all home-to-school service starting on the first day.”

The first day of school for Mat-Su district students is Tuesday, Aug. 15.

