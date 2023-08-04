Tuckerman Babcock resigns from University of Alaska Board of Regents

By Shannon Cole
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuckerman Babcock has resigned from his role on the University of Alaska Board of Regents effective Aug. 2, according to a spokesperson for the University of Alaska.

“Regent Babcock resigned from the Board effective August 2nd, citing an unfortunate inability to devote the full time and attention the Regents and the University of Alaska deserve. Chair Seekins and President Pitney thanked him for his service on the Board,” UA’s director of public affairs Jonathon Taylor wrote in an email.

Babcock told the governor’s office and the chair and vice chair of the Board of Regents via email that he must resign immediately from the appointment which he was “humbled and honored” to receive.

“I simply find myself unable to devote the full time and attention to the Board that you, my fellow Regents, and the University certainly deserve,” Babcock wrote. Babcock — who previously worked as chief of staff for the governor — was nominated to the Board of Regents by Dunleavy on May 31.

Babcock’s role was intended to be a temporary one until confirmed by the State Legislature, but many legislators expressed concern that his confirmation would be a difficult one due to his involvement with controversial and illegal loyalty pledges issued to state employees when Dunleavy assumed office.

Appointments to the University of Alaska’s Board of Regents are made by the governor and subject to a majority confirmation in a joint session of the State Legislature. Dunleavy must now select another candidate for the now-vacant role on the 11-person board.

The University of Alaska’s fall semester is to begin on Aug. 28.

