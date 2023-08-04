Video shows Taylor Swift hugging Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Bianka during concert

Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, while performing in Los Angeles. (Source: @skibiscuit/POP NATION/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) - Taylor Swift took a moment out of her concert in Los Angeles on Thursday to hug Bianka Bryant, the 6-year-old daughter of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant.

A video shared by TikTok user @skibiscuit shows Swift on stage for her Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium stopping for a moment to give Bianka her black “22″ hat and a hug.

Vanessa Bryant wore a custom Eras Tour jacket that featured a photo of Swift and Bryant together when he joined the singer on stage during a 2015 concert at the Staples Center.

Bianka’s older sister, Gianna, died at the age of 13 alongside their father, 41-year-old Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

Swift is currently performing in Los Angeles for six nights as part of her Eras Tour.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A shooting left at least one person injured Thursday afternoon at the Fred Meyer on Abbott...
Juvenile with family among 2 injured in Abbott Loop Fred Meyer parking lot shooting
Anchorage police officers at the Anchorage Correctional Complex following a nearby shooting at...
Man injured in Downtown Anchorage shooting
West 46th Avenue apartments, Anchorage.
Midtown shooting that left 2 dead believed to be homicide-suicide
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
The Mat-Su Borough School District School Board passed a policy that would limit transgender...
Mat-Su school board unanimously approves contract agreement with education association

Latest News

Authorities are investigating after a cyberattack struck city computers in Pensacola, Fla.,...
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in 5 states
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign...
No AP Psychology credit for Florida students after clash over teaching about gender
Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, while...
Taylor Swift shares special moment with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Bianka during concert
A Las Vegas woman is accused of trying to hire someone to murder her own father in 2022,...
‘Have someone taken care of’: Woman accused of trying to hire hitman to kill father