Alaska National Guard honors Alutiiq soldier killed in Vietnam War

KODIAK ISLAND, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard, alongside the Woody Island Tribal Council, memorialized a local war hero in a naming ceremony last week on Kodiak Island.

Specialist Four Daniel Lee Harmon — while serving in the Army’s 4th Infantry Division — was killed in combat trying to save his team members in the midst of the Vietnam War. He was only 21 years old.

Harmon grew up on Woody Island, a small piece of land located two miles from the city of Kodiak in Chiniak Bay. He volunteered for the Alaska National Guard before transferring to the Army in 1966 with a desire to fight in the war.

His service came at a cost — and just two days before completing his tour. Harmon had voluntarily joined a patrol along the Pleiku Province that ultimately came under enemy fire. He managed to successfully save one of his team members but was killed trying to save a second.

It’s why the tribal council set out to honor his sacrifice.

“This came about because of the activities of one our former tribal council members, Margaret Roberts,” president of the Woody Island Tribal Council Alex Cleghorn said. “[She] identified, really, that Daniel exemplified the values of service and community, but had never really received the level of acknowledgment that she thought was appropriate.”

According to Cleghorn, Roberts began reaching out to the Alaska National Guard ten years ago. After the decade-long effort, Harmon’s name was honored at the Kodiak Readiness Center on July 27. The ceremony was attended by Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general for the Alaska National Guard, who spoke to a crowd of 100 attendees there to witness the dedication.

“Danny brought us together today. His legacy is living, his legacy is freedom,” Saxe said. “I am grateful for what he has done in going before me and going before us — he has provided that freedom for all of us.”

Saxe and Cleghorn unveiled the new signage at the Kodiak Readiness Center during the ceremony.

Cleghorn said the event was a community effort that was only made possible by the support of the Alutiiq Museum, Kodiak Area Native Association, Koniag, and Leisnoi.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.