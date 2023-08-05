Feeding the body and the spirit at fish camp

NONDALTON, Alaska (KTUU) - The fish are running in Alaska.

A lot of Alaskans like to stock up now so that we have fish to enjoy until next summer. Some of us stock up because it helps offset high food prices, but in the rural parts of Alaska, it’s a tradition that is centuries old. Gathering food vital to keeping your family fed for the year, while sharing the traditions of generations that came before. It’s called fish camp.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.