Feeding the body and the spirit at fish camp

By Eric Sowl
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NONDALTON, Alaska (KTUU) - The fish are running in Alaska.

A lot of Alaskans like to stock up now so that we have fish to enjoy until next summer. Some of us stock up because it helps offset high food prices, but in the rural parts of Alaska, it’s a tradition that is centuries old. Gathering food vital to keeping your family fed for the year, while sharing the traditions of generations that came before. It’s called fish camp.

