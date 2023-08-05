High heat, winds and fire danger this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Low clouds in Anchorage and Cook Inlet stalled the sunshine on Friday. Clouds finally lifted by late afternoon and Friday night was looking good. Other parts of the southcentral region enjoyed a sunny Friday with the start of the weekend also on the sunny, if not hazy side at times.

A ridge of high pressure will really start cooking the temperatures to the 80s and close to 90 in interior Alaska and even the north slope will get 60s and 70s! As as result of the hot, dry and windy conditions, Red Flag Fire Weather conditions have prompted warnings from Denali to the Copper River Basin and to the border for the weekend.

Dense smoke advisories will also affect the middle Tanana Valley and surrounding areas due to wildfires.

Hot spot was Fort Yukon at 82 degrees. The cold spot was Point Thomson, reporting a low temperature of 35 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.