Judge rules Texas’ abortion ban is too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications

A Texas judge ruled Friday that the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women...
A Texas judge ruled Friday that the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges.(Storyblocks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge ruled Friday that the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges.

The ruling is the first to undercut Texas’ law since it took effect in 2022 and delivers a major victory to abortion rights supporters, who see the case as a potential blueprint to weaken restrictions elsewhere that Republican-led states have rushed to implement.

The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion.

The immediate impact of State District Judge Jessica Mangrum’s decision was unclear in Texas, where all abortion clinics have shuttered in the past year. During two days of emotional testimony in an Austin courtroom, women gave wrenching accounts of learning their babies would not survive birth and being unable to travel long distances to states where abortion is still legal.

The state is expected to seek a swift appeal and has argued that Texas’ ban already allows exceptions, calling doctors’ fears of prosecution unfounded.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting left at least one person injured Thursday afternoon at the Fred Meyer on Abbott...
Juvenile with family among 2 injured in Abbott Loop Fred Meyer parking lot shooting
West 46th Avenue apartments, Anchorage.
Midtown shooting that left 2 dead believed to be homicide-suicide
Anchorage police officers at the Anchorage Correctional Complex following a nearby shooting at...
Man injured in Downtown Anchorage shooting
A family is displaced after a fire destroys their home, according to the Anchorage Fire...
Anchorage family displaced after fire destroys home
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election

Latest News

Police say they found a dog abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
Officers find dog abandoned at airport after owner told needs crate to fly, police say
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Shots again fired at site of Parkland school massacre in reenactment after lawmakers visit
Specialist Four Daniel Lee Harmon was killed in combat trying to rescue to his of his team...
Alaska National Guard honors Alutiiq soldier killed in Vietnam War
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah