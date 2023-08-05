North Slope broadband line repair delayed as sea ice clears

NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - A broadband internet connection that was severed almost two months ago is finally expected to come back online within two weeks, albeit delayed.

Quintillion, an Anchorage-based communications company, owns the subsea fiber optic line that fell victim to ice scouring — a phenomenon that is seen only in high Arctic environments.

High-speed internet service was lost June 11 when Arctic sea ice came into contact with the ocean floor about 34 miles north of Oliktok Point on the North Slope, shredding the fiber optic line that runs along the bottom of the Arctic Ocean. The line sits about 90 feet below the surface of the water and is buried under an additional 13 feet of ocean floor.

The problem, however, is that sea ice disrupts the ability to get a ship that far north to fix the line, so the company has been forced to wait until the ocean was cleared of enough ice to start working.

Originally, Quintillion President Michael McHale said it would take an estimated six to eight weeks to repair the cable, but that timeline has shifted closer to nine to 10 weeks since the original outage began.

“The issue to keep in mind is that what we’re trying to do is coordinate the arrival of the (repair) ship with the departure of the ice cover,” McHale said. “I mean, having a ship in the area that’s not able to get to the areas is somewhat wasteful. So we’re trying to coordinate and make sure that the ship arrives ahead of the ice moving out, but not so much that it’s, you know, lingering in the area for a lengthy period of time.”

After the equipment arrives and crews get set up, McHale said it could take anywhere between three to seven days to complete repairs.

“Once the splice is made, the services will be restored at that point,” he said. “Then some of the burial work and other protective measures will happen while services are up and running.”

McHale said roughly 20,000 Alaskan customers have been affected by the outage, which has blanketed the northern communities of Nome, Kotzebue, Point Hope, Wainwright, and Utqiagvik. McHale said since the fiber was severed by ice in early June, residents that use Quintillion have been using a backup system provided by OneWeb, which uses a fleet of low-earth orbiting satellites to provide broadband service. Other residents have turned to using Skylink systems.

A vessel carrying repair equipment is currently on its way to Dutch Harbor, McHale said, after leaving its port of origin in Vancouver, Wash. The ship will dock in the Aleutian port before continuing its long journey to Alaska’s North Slope.

The subsea fiber optic line was installed by Quintillion in fall of 2017, and in June of this year received a grant of nearly $89 million to expand its subsea fiber line to stretch from Nome to Homer. Once completed in a few years, the fiber optic line will connect with already-existing lines to create a ring around mainland Alaska.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.