BLM closes land north of Fairbanks due to Lost Horse Creek fire

By Shannon Cole
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Activity surrounding the Lost Horse Creek fire in the Fairbanks North Star Borough has led the Bureau of Land Management to close part of the White Mountains National Recreation Area about 50 air miles north of Fairbanks.

According to a press release from the Fairbanks BLM Alaska office, the White Mountains National Recreation Area near the Wickersham Dome Trailhead at mile 28 of the Elliott Highway will be closed from midnight on Aug. 6 until Sept. 1.

Evacuation orders have also been given to those living in the nearby Upper Haystack Drive neighborhood. A map defining areas of evacuation can be found on the FNSB website.

The closure includes public use cabins, trails and trail shelters popular with Wickersham Dome hikers, including the Wickersham Creek Trail, Moose Creek Trail, Summit Trail, and the Trail Creek Trail between Wickersham Creek and the intersection with Moose Creek Trail.

The Bureau of Land Management Alaska has closed some land north of Fairbanks due to fire activity.(Bureau of Land Management)

The closed cabins — Lee’s Cabin, Eleazar’s Cabin, Moose Creek Cabin, Summit Trail Shelter, and Wickersham Creek Shelter — may be used to shelter fire crews.

BLM Alaska says it is imperative that the public avoid the area to allow fire crews to continue efforts to extinguish the blaze. No members of the public should enter areas BLM has closed until there is no threat to the safety of the public or responding firefighters. Violators face fines of up to $1,000, incarceration for up to one year, or both.

Information about active fires can be found on the Alaska Wildland Fire Information website.

