Man arrested in Palmer has open murder charge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Jeffery Makay, 43, was arrested in Palmer Friday night as Alaska State Troopers were looking for him in the area on a $75,000 arrest warrant, AST wrote in their weekend dispatch report. Makay’s lengthy history on Alaska Courtview includes one open case which lists a murder charge and a warrant issued on July 21.

The charges on Makay’s open Courtview file include charges of Murder 2-Intend Serious Injury, Assault 1- Serious Injury, Extreme Indif and Misc/Weapons 2- Fire Gun At Building. All charges listed as open have an offense location of Wasilla.

AST said they saw Makay getting into a vehicle on South Marth Road near the South Old Glenn Highway in Palmer, at about 11 p.m. Friday. Troopers made a traffic stop on Makay for the warrant. The suspect was remanded at the Mat-Su Pre-Trial facility.

Specifics behind Makay’s murder charge, and other charges, weren’t clear as of Saturday, although, Tim DeSpain, an AST information officer, confirmed that the man they arrested Friday in Palmer is the same man with the charges listed in Courtview.

