Mendenhall River flooding in Juneau prompts evacuation recommendation for some residents

FastCast digital headlines for Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau emergency operations center has recommended some residents evacuate over the flooding of Mendenhall River, according to a news release from the City and Borough of Juneau.

Residents of Marion Drive are recommended to evacuate overnight because of potential bank failure concerns.

The river is flooding due to a major release from Suicide Basin, according to the CBJ.

The road bridge at Back Loop and the footbridge at Dimond Park is closed.

Residents impacted by flooding and in need of guidance are asked to call 907-586-0600.

