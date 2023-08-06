Nationwide emergency alert test set for October

By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Every consumer cellphone will be part of a nationwide emergency alert test in the fall.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission have scheduled the drill for Oct. 4 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern.

Cellphones will receive an alert that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The text message may pop up in Spanish, depending on your settings.

FEMA and the FCC say they’re coordinating with wireless providers, emergency managers and others to avoid confusion.

The reason for the test is to make sure all systems are prepared in case notification of a national emergency needs to be sent out to the public. It will be the second time all cellular devices are tested.

Radios and televisions will also be tested the same day. That test will last approximately one minute.

