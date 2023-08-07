Active weather makes a return to the state, as high pressure backs off

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. The sunshine and warmth we saw for much of last week is put on the backburner, as areas of low pressure keep clouds and rain in the forecast. We already saw showers yesterday, with more rain being reported Monday morning across Southcentral. While the heaviest rain will be along Western Prince William Sound and the Eastern Kenai Peninsula, all locations across the region will keep a chance for showers with us through the day. It’s likely that most locations will see upwards of a tenth of an inch, while areas near Whittier could see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

We’ll keep the chance of rain with us through the week, although Tuesday is shaping up to be a drier one across Southcentral. This comes as the low that is currently bringing us rain, shifts into the eastern Gulf of Alaska. This will redirect the majority of the moisture into Southeast, where widespread rain looks to be the theme through the week.

Speaking of Southeast, Mendenhall River has fallen well below it’s record of 14.97′ that we saw over the weekend. This came as Suicide Basin released all of it’s water and rapidly lead to flood waters rising on the river. While the river itself has fallen back below flood level, unstable banks will still be an issue through the week. It will take time for the land to settle once again. Adding into the mix of weather events in Southeast, widespread rain is set to make a return through the week, with temperatures dropping back into the lower 60s. While the first 2 days of the week will bring scattered to periodic rain showers, Wednesday onward will bring the heaviest rain.

Across the state, wildfires continue to be a growing concern. Acres burned across the state, jumped 81 percent from roughly 60,000 acres Friday, to just over 114,000 acres Monday morning. Additional wildfires are likely today and through the week, as hot and dry conditions continue through the Interior. Dense smoke advisories and Red Flag Warnings remain in place through parts of the Interior, where unhealthy air quality has been a problem the last few days. We’ll watch for additional thunderstorm development through the afternoon and evening hours, which could lead to additional wildfires across the state.

One thing to add, while much of the state is seeing a return to an active weather pattern, a ridge with it’s northwest axis over the Prudhoe bay region, could bring another round of potential record breaking temperatures today. It’s very likely that Deadhorse and areas east warm well into the 70s today.

Have a wonderful Monday!

