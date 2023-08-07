Anchorage man hit, killed by vehicle in Happy Valley

HAPPY VALLEY, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Happy Valley early Sunday morning, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Troopers got word at 3:37 a.m. that a pedestrian had been hit on the Sterling Highway in the Happy Valley area.

At the scene, troopers learned that 68-year-old Michael Morgan had been walking in the center of the southbound lane and was hit by a driver who did not see him. Morgan was dressed in black at the time he hit, troopers said.

Troopers tried to save Morgan’s life, but he died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

