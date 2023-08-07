Back to School Week kicks off on the Morning Edition

When kids head back to the classroom amidst all the excitement, it can be easy to quickly fall behind.
By Ariane Aramburo and Peggy McCormack
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All week long, the Morning Edition has you covered on all things Back to School. Everything from where school supply drives are still happening around town to information on school start times for elementary students in Anchorage, plus live and in-studio interviews all week long. Kids also share what they’re most excited about going into a new school year and each day there will be a poll of the day.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands in Sept. of...
U.S. Navy destroyers dispatched to Aleutians after Chinese, Russian vessels spotted nearby
Man arrested in Palmer has open murder charge
The Juneau emergency operations center has recommended some residents evacuate over the...
Juneau issues declaration of emergency after widespread river flooding sweeps away at least two structures
A wildland firefighter holds a hose while fighting a 2022 fire in Alaska.
BLM closes land north of Fairbanks due to Lost Horse Creek fire
Peggy's Restaurant in Anchorage is getting set to close on Sunday after 45 years in business.
Longtime Anchorage eatery Peggy’s Restaurant to close on Sunday

Latest News

When kids head back to the classroom amidst all the excitement, it can be easy to quickly fall...
Setting up students for success as they return to classrooms
ASD continues to add safety improvements to elementary schools
ASD encourages parents to talk to children about school safety
Mat-Su School Board unanimously passes contract agreement with district
Mat-Su School Board unanimously passes contract agreement with district
Former superintendent of Anchorage, Mat-Su school districts appointed as DEED commissioner
Former superintendent of Anchorage, Mat-Su school districts appointed as DEED commissioner