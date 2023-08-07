Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard encountered Chinese warships near Alaska's Aleutian Islands in Sept. of...
U.S. Navy destroyers dispatched to Aleutians after Chinese, Russian vessels spotted nearby
Peggy's Restaurant in Anchorage is getting set to close on Sunday after 45 years in business.
Longtime Anchorage eatery Peggy’s Restaurant to close on Sunday
The Juneau emergency operations center has recommended some residents evacuate over the...
Juneau issues declaration of emergency after widespread river flooding sweeps away at least two structures
Man arrested in Palmer has open murder charge
A wildland firefighter holds a hose while fighting a 2022 fire in Alaska.
BLM closes land north of Fairbanks due to Lost Horse Creek fire

Latest News

Active weather across Alaska
Active weather across Alaska
Wildlife officials say the bear is set to be relocated to Colorado. (KMAX, KOVR, CDFW, BEAR...
Bear, cubs captured after being linked to 21 break-ins in Lake Tahoe
The United States is out of the Women's World Cup after losing a dramatic 5 to 4 penalty...
Fans remain proud despite US crashing out of Women's World Cup
Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of...
Family demands answers after teen arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old