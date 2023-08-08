Body cameras, navigation center, and non-motorized laws on Anchorage Assembly agenda

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly members are already doing their homework and preparing for another packed agenda Tuesday night.

Tuesday night’s meeting will deal with everything from decriminalizing some of the municipality’s laws dealing with non-motorized travel, to the navigation center and body cameras for police officers.

Assembly members Daniel Volland, Anna Brawley, and Karen Bronga are introducing an ordinance aimed at encouraging non-motorized use and safety in Anchorage.

Assembly member Bronga said a study shows that cities in which non-motorized travelers can be fined for minor violations turn people off from biking or walking around town.

Bronga said non-motorized citations are not an issue in Anchorage, and the ordinance is more of a pre-emptive move.

The ordinance also seeks to decriminalize jaywalking and penalties for not wearing a bicycle helmet. Bronga said these violations should be remedied through education and not punitive measures.

Another component of the proposal would allow cyclists to treat a red light more like a stop sign.

“Because you (bicyclist) lose your momentum when you come up to an intersection when you’re at a dead stop and then the light changes and you start moving. You are in the intersection for a longer period of time, which makes you more vulnerable,” Bronga said.

Tuesday night, the Anchorage Assembly will also be discussing a memorandum to approve a purchase order with Axon for body cameras and surveillance equipment for the Anchorage Police Department.

Assembly member Felix Rivera said discussions surrounding the ordinance establishing policies and procedures for the use of body cameras and surveillance is being postponed.

Additionally, Assembly member Kevin Cross and Scott Myers are introducing a resolution to relocate the navigation center project materials currently stored in the Eagle River/Chugiak Parks and Recreation service area’s warm storage building, and restore the use of that warehouse to the service area.

The resolution states, “Navigation Center project construction materials stored in the warm storage building occupy most of this warehouse’s over 5,000 square feet of space.”

Cross said with Winter approaching, Parks and Recreation will need that space to store their vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.