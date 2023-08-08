Midtown Central Transfer Station move means some closures for the public

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Solid Waste Services is getting set to make a big move into a brand-new building across the street which will house the new Central Transfer Station.

Recycling Coordinator Kelli Toth said while the modern building will offer many advantages to Anchorage residents — including the ability to drop off trash indoors — it will mean some inconveniences in the short term.

The old transfer station located at 980 E. 54th Ave. will close for several days in August as workers train on new equipment and move old equipment from one location to another.

“Imagine all the mechanical pieces, parts and machinery that it takes to keep these curbside trucks and the transfer trucks on the road,” Toth said. “That all has to be moved across the street, and then all the equipment, all of the fleet, everything.”

For the remainder of August, the Transfer Station will close to residential service every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Transfer Station will close entirely from Monday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 25. Toth said the Transfer Station will reopen with a skeleton crew until the grand opening of the new facility on Sept. 8.

Toth said more information is available on Solid Waste Service’s Facebook page.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a bumpy ride so we are asking for residents to please be patient,” said Toth, promising that Anchorage residents would find the new facility well worth their wait.

Toth said the design of the new Central Transfer Station will give residents much more opportunities to recycle items.

“There will be containers for cardboard, plastic, aluminum, composting, and some other items that we will be introducing soon,” Toth said. “So that’s what’s so exciting about this new facility. Anchorage is really focusing on diverting materials from our landfill. We have about 40 years left of useful life so we got to do what we can to keep it out as much as possible.”

The new facility will be located at 1201 E. 56th Ave.

Anchorage's Central Transfer Station is moving to a new building. It will mean some closures at the old (ktuu)

