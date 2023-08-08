Rain for most of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dense smoke from fires prompted advisories in Interior Alaska. And lightning is the reason for Red Flag Fire weather warnings Monday. But rain is the change for the state as the week gets started.

With multiple areas of low pressure from the Bering Strait to Aleutians to the Gulf of Alaska, the weather pattern change will mean cloudy, wet weather for a majority of the state through the week.

There will be cooler temperatures for the state as we go through the wet week, although still on the mild side.

Hot spot was Fort Yukon at 90 degrees. The cold spot was Eagle, reporting a low temperature of 45 degrees.

